Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane is on the verge of signing for Saudi Pro League's Al Nassr. The Senegal captain is on the transfer list of Bayern Munich, as the Bavarians want to offload him this summer at all costs.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr have offered €37m to Bayern Munich for the services of Mane. The Saudi Pro League club is confident they can strike a deal with the former Liverpool man. The talks between Mane's representatives and the Al Nassr are in the advanced stages. Currently, the Senegal captain's agent is negotiating the contract with the Saudi Pro League club.

Mane has had a forgetful time at Bayern Munich. After ending his six-year tenure at Liverpool last summer, he came to Germany with a lot of expectations. However, managerial instability and dressing room bust-ups hampered his time at the Allianz Arena. One big example was the fight he picked up with Leroy Sane. Mane reportedly had a dressing room tussle with the former Manchester City man after the Champions League defeat against Manchester City. Manager Thomas Tuchel took action by removing him from the next Bundesliga match squad.

Al Nassr is arguably the most attractive Saudi Pro League club at the moment. In January, they signed Cristiano Ronaldo after his contract got terminated by Manchester United. As a result of this move, Al Nassr is ahead of almost every Middle Eastern club in terms of popularity and recognition.

After getting Ronaldo, Al Nassr haven't stopped in terms of recruitment, signing Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, and Seko Fofana. They are one of many Saudi clubs that are attracting the best football talents in the world.