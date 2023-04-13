My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League matchup against Manchester City didn’t go well on Tuesday, as they suffered a 3-0 defeat and will have a pretty big deficit to overcome if they want to advance in the second leg of the draw. But things managed to get even worse after the game thanks to a dispute between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane.

Mane apparently wasn’t too happy with the way Sane was talking about him, and threw a punch at his German teammate in the locker room after the game. Sane suffered a cut lip as a result, with Mane escaping unscathed. The Bundesliga’s top team has now opted to suspend Mane for their next match this upcoming weekend and fine him an undisclosed amount for swinging at his own teammate in Sane.

🚨 Bayern have suspended Sadio Mané for the next game — he won’t be in the squad vs Hoffenheim and will also be fined. This happens due to his fight with Leroy Sané after City game when he punched Sané in his face in dressing room after having an argument during the match. pic.twitter.com/HUTkr3rwQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 13, 2023

Mane’s first season with Bayern hasn’t gone according to plan, as he’s struggled to stay on the field thanks to a knee injury. But even when he has played, he hasn’t looked like the dominant player that he was in the Premier League with Liverpool. Frustrations likely got the best of everyone after an ugly outing against Man City, but Mane took it a step too far here.

As a result, Bayern have suspended Mane for their next match, which will make recovering from their tough loss in the UCL even tougher to do considering Mane is one of their top attackers. It will be interesting to see how the team moves forward from this incident, but it doesn’t look like Mane and Sane are on very good terms with each other right now.