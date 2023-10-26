Liverpool legend Sadio Mane is making headlines not just for his goal-scoring prowess at Saudi side Al Nassr, where he now plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, but for his strategic retirement plan. As the 31-year-old forward contemplates life after football, he's set to invest his substantial £650,000 weekly wage by completing the takeover of French fourth-tier club Bourges Foot 18.

Mane's connection with Bourges Foot dates back to initial talks held with club president Cheikh Sylla two years ago when the club was first established. According to La Journal Du Centre, the 120-goal Liverpool hero appears ready to take on a major role at the Bourges-based club. The official announcement of the Al Nassr forward's ownership is scheduled for October 25th at Bourges town hall.

Currently sitting 13th in Group B of the Championnat National 2, Bourges Foot 18 has had a challenging start to the season. However, there's hope for a brighter future under the Al Nassr man's ownership. Mane's illustrious career included six successful years at Liverpool, where he scored 120 goals in 269 appearances and won six major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.

In 2022, Mane briefly moved to Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga stint had its share of difficulties. Notably, he was fined £436,000 for an alleged altercation with teammate Leroy Sane in the dressing room following a Champions League defeat to Manchester City. Subsequently, Mane moved to Al Nassr in the Gulf state, where he's teamed up with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and has already contributed eight goals in 18 matches for the Riyadh-based club. Mane's retirement plan takes an exciting and philanthropic turn as he ventures into club ownership, leaving football enthusiasts eager to see how his new venture unfolds.