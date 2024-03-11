Al Pacino is aware of his confusion about his best picture at the Oscars. So, he addressed why it happened.
In case you missed it, the famous actor didn't reveal the nominees when he presented the award for best picture. Instead, he just called Oppenheimer the winner—and that was that. The audience didn't even realize that he announced the winner. It was confusing, to say the least.
Now, TMZ reports that the Godfather star is blaming producers.
Al Pacino addresses the Best Picture announcement at Oscars
Pacino said, “There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the Best Picture award. I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony.”
“I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented,” he added.
The actor also acknowledged those he didn't mention and seemed to feel pretty awful about it.
Pacino said, “I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one's life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers, so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it's why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”
It seems like an honest mistake by Al Pacino and producers, so it is what it is. If anything, it helped make this year's Oscars even more memorable. After all, what fun is a perfectly coordinated event?