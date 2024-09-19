Alabama A&M University has solidified its commitment to excellence by extending the contract of Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant through 2027, as approved by University President Dr. Daniel K. Wims.

Bryant, only the fourth Director of Athletics in Alabama A&M’s 24-year history in NCAA Division I, has made significant strides in the past two years, earning him this contract extension. His leadership has propelled the athletic department to new levels of achievement.

Expressing his gratitude, Bryant shared, “I am thankful to President Wims for entrusting me with the opportunity to continue leading the Bulldogs toward excellence both academically and athletically.”

Bryant has made major moves, during his two years including successfully removing NCAA sanctions following a five-year probationary period. In just one year, he reduced the number of teams under NCAA APR restrictions from nine to three.

In a groundbreaking move, Bryant introduced the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s (SWAC) first Mental Health Support Initiative for student-athletes, while also forming a strategic partnership with Yapit. His focus on improving fan engagement led to the creation of the Dog Kennels Community at Louis Crews Stadium and the installation of video boards at all athletic venues.

Bryant’s influence is also evident in attendance figures. The 2023-24 basketball season saw a spike in attendance, with an average of 2,871 fans, compared to 1,576 the previous season. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams shattered single-game attendance records against rival Alabama State, with 6,389 fans for the men’s game and 5,127 for the women’s.

The football program also reached new heights, setting a single-game attendance record of 26,391 at Louis Crews Stadium during Homecoming, and finishing the 2023 season ranked 13th nationally in FCS attendance.

Off the field, Bryant has pushed for academic success, with over 215 student-athletes making the SWAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll this past year.

Beyond athletics, Bryant’s impact resonates in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, where June 14 was declared “Dr. Paul A. Bryant Day” in honor of his ongoing contributions to the community and his exemplary leadership.

Dr. Bryant’s vision and dedication continue to leave a lasting mark on Alabama A&M’s athletic program, fostering both competitive success and academic excellence.