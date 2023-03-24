The Vanderbilt Commodores will travel to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Friday night SEC college baseball matchup in Starkville. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Vanderbilt-Mississippi State prediction and pick.

Vanderbilt has turned into a baseball factory under head coach Tim Corbin, going 16-5 to open the season. The Commodores have won four games in a row, including a sweep of Ole Miss to begin SEC play. Vanderbilt is looking to avenge their loss in the Regionals last season.

Mississippi State has also opened their season strong, going 14-8. The Bulldogs were swept by Kentucky last weekend, but rebounded to crush Arkansas State in a midweek matchup this week. The Bulldogs endured a losing record last season, finishing 26-30.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Mississippi State NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Vanderbilt-Mississippi State Odds

Vanderbilt Commodores: -1.5 (-105)

Mississippi State Bulldogs: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 11 (-115)

Under: 11 (-115)

How To Watch Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

TV: SEC Network Plus

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread

RJ Schreck has been great at the plate for Vandy, leading the team with a .329 batting average and five home runs, also going two for two in stolen base attempts. Schreck has walked more times than he has struck out this season. Electric leadoff man Enrique Bradfield, Jr. leads the team with 15 stolen bases, and has found ways to be productive despite a .247 batting average. The junior outfielder has walked more than he has struck out, also adding a home run and 14 RBI. Matthew Polk, Jonathan Vastine, and RJ Austin are all tied for second on the team with three home runs. As a team, Vanderbilt has slashed .267/.374/.451 with 26 home runs and 32 stolen bases.

Lefty Carter Holton will take the mound in this one, bringing a stellar 2.39 ERA. Holton has struck out 30 batters in 26.1 innings this season, holding opponents to a .234 batting average. Bryce Cunningham and Nick Maldonado have formed an electric duo out of the bullpen, combing for a 0.00 ERA with 35 strikeouts and five saves in 27 innings. Junior Patrick Reilly has struggled with his command this season, but has performed well in the past. Vanderbilt owns a 3.09 ERA with 234 strikeouts in 192.0 innings pitched this season.

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread

One name stands out in this offense: Colton Ledbetter. Ledbetter has slashed .360/.533/.653 with five home runs and 29 RBI. The junior has also stolen 10 bases in 11 attempts. Hunter Hines leads the team with 10 home runs, forming a powerful duo with Ledbetter. Ledbetter, in addition to impressive power, owns a 28:13 BB:K ratio. Junior Amani Larry leads the team with 11 stolen bases in as many attempts, hitting .329 with three home runs and 19 RBI. The Bulldogs have hit .300 as a team, belting 36 home runs and swiping 34 bags in just 37 attempts.

Electric switch-pitching freshman Jurrangelo Cijnite will take the ball for the Bulldogs. Cijnite has pitched to a 2.25 ERA, striking out 26 batters in 20 innings. The magic trick is no gimmick, Cijnite throws heat with either hand. Closer Nate Dohm has saved two ball games, striking out 23 batters in 19.1 innings with a 0.93 ERA. The Bulldogs have struggled slightly, pitching to a 5.28 ERA with 249 strikeouts in 192.2 innings.

Final Vanderbilt-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Vandy stays hot and will score enough to push this total over comfortably.

Final Vanderbilt-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt -1.5 (-105)