Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Alabama Basketball freshman forward Brandon Miller has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“University of Alabama forward Brandon Miller – the No. 3 prospect in latest @DraftExpress mock draft – is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Thursday,” wrote Wojnarowski. “Miller has made a strong case to teams to go second overall behind generational No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in June.”

A former five-star recruit out of Cane Ridge high school in Antioch, Tennessee, Miller passed up offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech, among others, when he enrolled with the Crimson Tide in 2022, according to 247Sports. The McDonald’s All-American led Alabama with 18.8 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game while taking fourth place on the Crimson Tide’s roster with 2.1.

Brandon Miller did not miss a game with the Crimson Tide despite his alleged role in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris in January, according to Yahoo! Sports contributor Nick Bromberg. Harris was killed as 20-year-old Michael Davis allegedly used a gun supplied by former Alabama forward Darius Miles to shoot her.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Police had said Miller brought Miles his gun before the shooting occurred, though Miles’ attorney said Miller did not touch the weapon before it was allegedly used in the shooting, Bromberg continued.

Brandon Miller scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 71-64 upset win by San Diego State in the Sweet 16 last week, a victory that saw the Aztecs win their first-ever spot in the Elite Eight. He ended March Madness with a 19.5% shooting percentage, the worst of any player to take at least 35 shot attempts in the tournament since 1985.

SDU head coach Brian Dutcher spoke out about the team’s fearlessness after they took down the No. 1-ranked team in the Associated Press polls.

“I’m using Muhammad Ali quotes because we’re in Louisville, and we talked about confidence and the key to confidence is being fearless,” Dutcher said. “I thought we were fearless tonight.”