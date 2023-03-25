Following a 31-6 finish to the regular season, expectations were sky-high for Brandon Miller and Alabama basketball heading into the NCAA Tournament. After getting off to a hot start against both Texas A&M CC and Maryland, expectations were high in the Sweet 16. Instead, Miller delivered one of his worst outings of the year, and Alabama fell to five-seed San Diego State.

In the loss, Brandon Miller struggled in a big way. He finished the game recording nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block, and six turnovers. He also left much to be desired with his shooting. While going 3-19 from the floor, and 1-10 from behind the three-point line, he failed to make the impact that many expected him to.

Tonight’s poor shooting has unfortunately been a trend for Brandon Miller throughout the entire tournament. In fact, he delivered one of the worst tournament shooting performances in recent history.

Miller finished the tournament shooting 19.5% from the floor. In total, he went 8-41 on field goal attempts.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Brandon Miller’s 19.5 shooting percentage was the worst of any player to take at least 35 shot attempts in the tournament since 1985.

In the opening round of the tournament, as Alabama took on Texas A&M CC, Miller finished the game without scoring a single basket. He went 0-5 from the floor and 0-3 from behind the three-point line. He also did not shoot a single free throw.

In the round of 32, Miller scored 19 total points, but the shooting struggles continued. He finished the game shooting 5-17 from the floor and 2-6 from behind the three-point line.

Following the loss, Brandon Miller will now likely turn his attention to the NBA draft. But this poor shooting display could stick with him for the foreseeable future.