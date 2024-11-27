Alabama basketball picked up a very dramatic win over Houston on Tuesday night, rallying at the end of regulation before knocking off the Cougars 85-80 in overtime.

This was a back-and-forth affair between two very talented teams that are rightfully ranked in the top 10. It was a physical battle throughout, as you would expect from a game between two teams of this caliber.

Star guard Mark Sears didn't have his best night shooting from the field, but he did find his way to the free throw line enough times to still have a productive night. Sears finished with 24 points on 4-for-13 shooting and 12-for-14 from the free throw line. Sears didn't make a two-point shot in this one but went 4-for-8 on 3s.

After the game, Sears talked about the intensity and the physicality of the blockbuster early-season matchup.

“This felt like a Final Four game,” Sears said after the final buzzer. “The intensity, the crowd was great. It just came down to who wanted it.”

This is Alabama's second consecutive marquee win after they knocked off Illinois last Wednesday. In that game, Sears scored zero points and didn't play a ton in the second half while his teammates got rolling. However, he was back to his usual ways in this one, leading the way for Nate Oats and an elite Crimson Tide team.

Alabama is a true title contender in 2024-25

Alabama basketball broke new ground last season, reaching its first ever Final Four. 2024 was only the second time Alabama had ever been to the Elite Eight after losing at that stage all the way back in 2004.

Nate Oats seems to be building something special down in Tuscaloosa, and has turned out contender after contender during his time there. His squad in 2024-25 is no different, with a blend of talent, experience and fresh young talent on the roster.

Mark Sears is still the leader of the pack as the point guard. He will be the go-to guy for Oats and company as someone who can be an elite offensive engine both as a scorer and as a facilitator. Sears can shoot it from anywhere on the floor, but he has also improved his playmaking feel when putting the ball on the deck and getting in the lane.

The X-factor for this Alabama team is big man Grant Nelson, who is in his second season with the Crimson Tide after transferring in from North Dakota State. Nelson can stretch the floor on the offensive end and is also capable of putting the ball on the deck and getting to the hoop. On defense, he can be a deterrent at the rim with his size and length.

Oats has surrounded those two with plenty of talent and shooting ability to complement his two stars. Freshman Labaron Philon has already made a big impact since arriving on the scene and guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is a steady contributor once again. With all of these pieces meshing together, this Alabama team is going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.