Despite it being revealed that Alabama Crimson Tide standout Brandon Miller was responsible for bringing former teammate Darius Miles the weapon that took the life of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, Crimson Tide men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats won’t be disciplining the projected 2023 lottery pick.

According to Oats, the program was already aware that Miller was present at the scene of the Jan. 15 shootout that eventually claimed Harris’ life. Miller’s windshield was struck twice in the shootings.

“It’s sad,” says Oats. “Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble or is in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

According to Tuscaloosa deputy district attorney Paula Whitley, there is nothing that Miller can be charged with from that incident, by law. Miles reportedly texted Miller, “I need my joint,” prompting Miller to drop-off the weapon.

The shooting took place after Harris’ boyfriend told Miles and Michael “Buzz” Davis — who is believed to be the party responsible for firing the fatal shot — that wasn’t interested in a relationship. Davis then approached the vehicle with Harris and her boyfriend, using the gun Miller brought Miles in order to fire eight rounds, one of which struck Harris on the left side of her face.

Miller is a projected lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, while this incident could damage his draft stock, the consequence pales in comparison to the crime committed. Even if not by him.