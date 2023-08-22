It has been a rough year for Darius Miles and Alabama basketball. He was slated to be one of the next men up for Nate Oats' squad but his involvement with the Jamea Harris murder case along with Michael Davis prevented all of that from happening. Kicking him out was the right choice for the Crimson Tide but his punishments are not going to end there.

Darius Miles will undergo a pre-trial immunity hearing. This is so that the former Crimson Tide player under Nate Oats could use self-defense as the line of reason behind his actions and avoid any type of prosecution.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Until then, there has only been a couple of things confirmed about the status of his case. It was verified that the 21-year-old will not be given the death penalty as a punishment. Rather, he could be facing parole or life imprisonment once trials start. These were all disclosed in the court documents filed by the state prosecutors, per Chase Goodbread of the Tuscaloosa News.

A lot still hangs on the shoulders of the judges and it could very well determine how the life of Miles would go. It all started when the former Alabama basketball player lent his gun to Michael Davis. A claim was made that Davis had acted in self-defense against Jamea Harris.

But, Darius Miles can breathe a sigh of relief as the prosecutors could have sought the death penalty against him. Although, his reputation and life story will never be the same after the early morning of January 15.