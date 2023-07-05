Alabama basketball added a traditional big man to its roster via the transfer portal on Wednesday, getting the commitment of former West Virginia forward Mohamed Wague, according to Joe Tipton. Wague is the fifth player to transfer out of West Virginia since the end of last season after the resignation of head coach Bob Huggins.

Wague played in 28 games with the Mountaineers last season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He spent one season with West Virginia after transferring in from Hacrum College, a junior college in Pennsylvania.

Wague took visits to DePaul and Kansas State but ultimately decided to join head coach Nate Oats and Alabama basketball. He is the fourth player to join Alabama from the transfer portal this offseason.

Alabama basketball has reached potential national powerhouse status in recent years under Oats. The Crimson Tide won a school record 31 games last season and were ranked as high as number one in the AP poll for the second time in program history. Alabama has made the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 twice.

The addition of Mohamed Wague is an intriguing one for Alabama. The incoming junior is not the typical big that Oats likes to deploy on the court, but he gives the Crimson Tide some size and experience at the Division I level. Don’t be surprised if this isn’t the last move in the portal for Alabama basketball as it still has a few roster spots available for next season.