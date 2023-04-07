Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Alabama is coming off of a disappointing run in the NCAA Tournament and has already lost Brandon Miller to the NBA Draft. But as Alabama looks to rebuild their roster for another postseason run, the Crimson Tide have looked to a former Oregon five-star recruit.

Alabama is hosting Kel’el Ware for a visit, via Joe Tipton of on3. Ware entered the transfer portal after spending one year at Oregon.

Ware’s lone season with the Ducks wasn’t as flashy as many had hoped. The 7’0″ big man averaged 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Oregon limped to a 21-15 record and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

After the Ducks’ poor season, Ware decided to hit the transfer portal. He is now one of the most sought after transfer players available. Heading to college, Ware ranked as seventh-best prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alabama has certainly taken notice of Ware’s potential. The Crimson Tide will have plenty of holes to fill heading into next season. Alongside Miller, both Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako entered the 2023 NBA Draft. The trio were the Crimson Tide’s top rebounders during the 2022-2023 season.

Adding Kel’el Ware would give Alabama some much needed size. With just one year under his belt, it would be as if the Crimson Tide were getting a more seasoned recruited. With his five-star pedigree, Ware is just about as good of a recruit the Tide could hope for.

Without Miller, Alabama will have a much different look next season. The Crimson Tide will hope that look includes Ware locking down the paint.