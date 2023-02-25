Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats didn’t like Brandon Miller’s pregame gesture at all and assured everyone that the rather inappropriate act won’t happen ever again.

During the introductions for the Crimson Tide’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Miller made headlines and sparked anger when he had a teammate pat him down, sticking out his arms like in the usual security check while his teammate acts like a guard searching for hidden weapons.

It is definitely in reference to the recent controversy Miller is involved in. For those not in the know, it was revealed during court proceedings that Miller brought the gun that his former Alabama basketball teammate Darius Miles allegedly used in the murder of a young mother, Jamea Jonae Harris, near the campus last January 15.

Miller’s latest act not only came off as insensitive, but it also seemed like he’s downplaying the incident.

Speaking to reporters after their 86-83 win, Oats said that he has already talked to Miller and the team to address the issue.

“It’s not appropriate. It’s been addressed. I can assure you it won’t happen again,” Oats shared, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Nate Oats has previously defended Brandon Miller amid his role in the shooting incident, saying that no one “can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice.” He also mentioned that “Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case.”

Clearly, however, he knows his player took it a step further with his rather ugly act.