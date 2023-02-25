Brandon Miller and his Alabama teammates on Saturday appeared to make light of his involvement in a recent on-campus shooting that left a young mother dead during player introductions before the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Arkansas.

After dapping up rows of teammates upon his name being called over the Coleman Coliseum loudspeaker, Miller reached the end of the player tunnel, sticking out his arms to be patted down by another teammate, as if being searched for weapons.

Brandon Miller gets MASSIVE ovation from Alabama fans and then a teammate pats him as if he’s performing a security search. Absolutely terrible look for Alabama. pic.twitter.com/BNMirpHISw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 25, 2023

Earlier this week, it was revealed during court proceedings that the freshman star transported the gun that former Alabama player Darius Miles allegedly used to murder Jamea Jonae Harris near Bryant Denney-Stadium in the early hours of January 15th.

Harris is survived by her five-year-old son, Kaine.

Miles and Michael Davis have been charged with capital murder in Harris’ death. No charges have been filed against Miller, while both his attorney and Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats have firmly downplayed his role in the incident.

“Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time,” Oats said.

Brandon Miller, a National Player of the Year candidate and likely top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, hasn’t faced public-facing discipline from the Crimson Tide for bringing Harris the murder weapon. The day after news broke of his involvement, Miller scored 41 points and the game-winning basket in Alabama’s overtime win over South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide beat the Razorbacks 86-83 on Saturday, led by Miller’s game-high 24 points.