Alabama basketball fans woke up Wednesday expecting the Crimson Tide to take care of business easily in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where Nate Oats' team was scheduled to play the North Dakota Fight Hawks.

Alabama indeed came away with a win but not before getting a major scare from the feisty underdogs, with the Fighting Hawks giving the Crimson Tide all it can handle before the No. 6 team could eke out a 97-90 victory.

North Dakota entered the contest as a 24.5-point underdog, per ESPN Bet, but didn't play like one.

The Fighting Hawks even held a three-point lead by the end of the first half. Alabama basketball did enough in the second half to right the ship and escape Grand Forks with a victory but it was a hard-earned win in a game that went nearly down to the wire. The score was still tied at 85-85 with 1:52 remaining in regulation.

Grant Nelson, a North Dakota native, broke the tie with a 2-point jumper before making two free throws to give the Crimson Tide a four-point lead with 1:25 to go.

Labaron Philon and Mouhamed Dioubate extended Alabama's lead to five and six points, respectively, with a free-throw makes but North Dakota hotshot Treysen Eaglestaff cut the Fighting Hawks' deficit down to three with a 3-point shot. Alabama eventually weathered North Dakota's comeback attempt near the end of the contest with free throws, including two final ones from Nelson, who paced the Crimson Tide with 23 points. Mark Sears also chipped in 23 points for Alabama basketball, which improved to 9-2 overall, including a 2-1 conference record.

Eaglestaff, meanwhile, led all scorers in the game with 40 points on an incredible 15-for-30 shooting from the field with eight 3-pointers on 18 attempts from deep.

Fans have wild reactions to Alabama basketball's win vs. North Dakota

Alabama's game against North Dakota has left the internet buzzing as well.

“Who convinced Alabama to go play a game in North Dakota?,” said a social media user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Alabama better get that North Dakota kid next year in the portal before Auburn does…they will nickname him “War Eaglestaff” and sell a lot of merchandise off of that!!!,” shared fan who was clearly impressed with Eaglestaff.

From another commenter: “Im sure Alabama barely beat ‘North Dakota'”

Via a different comment: “Tonight No. 6 Alabama played AT North Dakota. A homecoming for star Grant Nelson and a tip of the cap to Nate Oats for scheduling that game. College basketball needs more of this.”

“Alabama went up to North Dakota and almost got beat! 😂,” reacted an X user.