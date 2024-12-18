ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The SEC hasn't started their conference play yet, so Alabama will visit North Dakota for a rare road game during their non-conference schedule. Alabama doesn't see schools like North Dakota often, but it'll be a unique game for Grant Nelson, who grew up less than 100 miles from campus. Nelson transferred from North Dakota State before the 2023 season and was North Dakota's Mr. Basketball in 2020. The two programs have never met, and Alabama doesn't frequent games against the Summit League. They have only played two different programs from the conference. The Crimson Tide visiting Grand Forks will be a special moment for fans of their program. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-North Dakota prediction and pick.

Alabama has been in fine form this season, with only losses against Oregon and Purdue. However, the Crimson Tide's problem is that those programs are in down years, and they were four-point and seven-point favorites in those games. Alabama does have some impressive wins as underdogs this season, beating Houston 95-90 as four-point underdogs and North Carolina 94-79 as 1.5-point underdogs on the road. Alabama is now 8-2 and ranked sixth in the country. Chris Youngblood finally returned in their last game against Creighton after missing the start of the season with an ankle injury.

North Dakota has been struggling recently, losing six of its last seven games, including back-to-back losses in a rare home-and-home against UTSA. The Fighting Hawks are 4-8 on the year, a far cry from their 18-14 record last season. However, they were 10-6 in conference play last season, so once that schedule starts, we could see an improvement from the Fighting Hawks.

Here are the Alabama-North Dakota College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-North Dakota Odds

Alabama: -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

North Dakota: +25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2500

Over: 167.5 (-110)

Under: 167.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. North Dakota

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama's most significant problem this season has been its three-point efficiency, which Nate Oats relies on for success. The Crimson Tide are shooting just 31.8% from three-point range, which ranks them 265th in the country. However, they are taking so many three-pointers that they rank 61st in the nation in makes. If even more shots fall for Alabama, it could be a massive problem for the rest of college basketball. The return of Underwood should help that issue and create more spacing once he is off his minutes restriction.

Why North Dakota Will Cover The Spread/Win

As bad as North Dakota has been recently with their win/loss record, they have covered three of their past five games. They also haven't lost a game by more than this 25-point spread, including a road cover against Notre Dame earlier in November. Alabama presents a much more significant challenge, but having a home-court advantage could help North Dakota ride the momentum early in the game and keep it close.

Final Alabama-North Dakota Prediction & Pick

North Dakota is one of the worst defensive teams in the country, ranking in the 300s in almost every defensive category and allowing 77.2 points per game, which is 287th. The Crimson Tide could put up 100+ points in this game, and the North Dakota offense doesn't have the talent to keep up with that pace, no matter how bad Alabama's defense has been.

Final Alabama-North Dakota Prediction & Pick: