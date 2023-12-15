Can Terrion Arnold come through in the CFP semi-final to get a win for Alabama AND Florida State?

Terrion Arnold has a unique connection to the College Football Playoff this season. Let's start with the obvious: Terrion Arnold is an All-SEC cornerback who plays for the Alabama football team. He'll likely be a 1st round pick in the NFL Draft once his college career is over. But before Arnold ever stepped foot on campus in Tuscaloosa, he was just a kid from Tallahassee, Florida who had a dream of playing high-level college football.

In a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, Terrion Arnold discussed the Tide's run to the College Football Playoff, and he made it perfectly clear that he's got two good reasons to beat Michigan on January 1st in The Rose Bowl.

Terrion Arnold has some extra motivation heading into the CFP 😤 pic.twitter.com/2FAsyg4Ypq — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 15, 2023

Now I don't want to nitpick whether or not the motivations of Terrion Arnold are pure as he heads into the biggest game of his life in just two weeks time. He surely has much bigger concerns than the opinion of any no-name sports writer. But I can't help but see some faulty logic in what he's saying. Stay with me here… if it weren't for Alabama upsetting the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, Arnold's hometown team, the undefeated ACC Champion Florida State Seminoles, would likely be the 4th-seeded team in the College Football Playoff, which would've prevented a week's worth of passionate and pissed off debates of whether the College Football Playoff selection committee got their decision right.

But again, if this is what Terrion Arnold is telling himself to get that extra juice flowing for a matchup with Michigan in the semi-finals of the College Football Playoff, I advise him to knock himself out.