4-star 2024 corner back recruit Zabien Brown has picked Nick Saban and Alabama football over USC and Ohio State, according to On3. A Mater Dei product, Brown is the No. 7 ranked cornerback in his class. Saban steals a promising prospect from USC's backyard.

With this pickup, Alabama football's 2024 recruiting class sits firmly in On3's top five classes.

“I really felt connections and the relationships with the players and coaches,” Brown said about his official visit. “You can tell that they really care about their guys and that was big for me.”

“I just felt like there was a unique opportunity being presented, and I really felt at home out there.”

Nick Saban is the greatest coach in the history of the sport, so he was obviously a huge part of Brown's decision to play for Alabama. Brown said that more specifically, he liked how Saban is personally involved with his defensive backs.

“The players on the team have said he’s a DB coach,” Brown told 247Sports. He reminds me so much of my old Mater Dei coach (Bruce Rollinson) in terms of how he coaches and how he interacts with the guys off the field.”

Listed at 6-0, 180 lbs, 247's scouting report says Zabien Brown is “a fluid cover corner that’s pretty advanced from a technical standpoint. More than comfortable in 1-on-1 situations and has experience working in both off-man and press-man coverage… Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter and a possible all-conference type of talent at the Power Five level.

Brown has lots of upside, but he needs to add a bit of size to compete in the physical SEC.