Lincoln Riley lands another huge recruit as USC football loads up at wide receiver, finally winning a recruiting battle over Oregon. 2024 4-star Ryan Pellum chose the Trojans over the Ducks on Monday. Pellum is the No. 2 wide receiver in California behind Xavier Jordan, who already committed to the USC, per 247Sports.

USC's 2024 recruiting class is shaping up nicely, now ranked No. 8 in the nation. Pellum is the No. 69 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite. Riley has now landed his fourth top-100 player in the class, all of them coming from California.

After a remarkable turnaround season for USC, Riley is on his way to locking down Southern California recruiting. In USC's heyday, all of California's best talent went to play for Pete Carroll.

In recent years, that hasn't been the case, but it is starting to turn around. USC is once again becoming the go-to landing spot for the state's best recruits. Two of the top six players from California's 2023 cycle chose USC: Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon.

With another strong year on the field in the upcoming season, Riley's magnetic recruiting effect will only intensify.

There's more work to be done, however, as some big-time prospects are still choosing alternate destinations. 2023's top defensive prospect Matayo Uiagalelei settled on Oregon over USC. That one was tough for the Trojans to swallow, so it should feel extra good for USC to swipe Pellum from the Ducks.

USC's receiver room for the next couple of years is absolutely stacked. Among this year's notable pass catchers, Mario Williams, Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington are returning, all of whom had over 600 yards last season.

Freshman speedster Zachariah Branch was the No. 1 receiver in the 2023 class. Freshman Duce Robinson is technically a tight end, but USC has had him working on the outside over the summer.

Lastly, Arizona transfer Dorian Singer was the No. 2 receiver in the Pac-12 last year. For the 2023 season, only Ohio State, Washington and Texas really have outside talent that compares to USC's.

Tack on the two best receivers in California next year, and USC is set up nicely for the future as well.