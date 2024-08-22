It’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Alabama football fans. The Crimson Tide made it to the College Football Playoff last year, but now they no longer have Nick Saban.

We’re almost there. Another long college football offseason is almost over as the calendar now reads August, and the first games will begin on the 24th. College football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but this offseason was a bit easier than others because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July.

First off, there are going to be some rules changes this year in college football, and some fans aren’t going to like them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning, like in the NFL. If you are like most college football fans, you’re getting sick of the amount of commercials that we see during games. Well, the two-minute warning is just another way for TV Networks to pack another break into the action.

There are more changes, however, and these are ones that more fans are in favor of, but some still don’t like them. College football is going to look completely different next year because of expansion to the College Football Playoff to 12 teams and conference realignment. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has made things look a lot different. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West, but they aren’t actually in the conference.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams, and some think that things could be heading in the direction of two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff instead of just four. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Will Alabama football win under Kalen DeBoer?

A new era is beginning this season for the Alabama football team, and they are hoping to be able to maintain their dominance that has ruled college football for the last 15 seasons. Nick Saban is no longer the head coach of the Crimson Tide, and Kalen DeBoer will be leading the time for the first time this year. DeBoer led Washington all the way to the national title game after going undefeated and winning the Pac-12 last year. He has proven that he is a good coach, but the pressure is on big time in year one.

Kalen DeBoer is following in the footsteps of one of college football’s all time greats. Many believe that Nick Saban is the best college football coach that the game has ever seen, and he has set the bar incredibly high in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama football fan base demands excellence, and they expect to compete for national championships every year. That expectation will be no different with DeBoer leading the way.

Saban went out with a good year as the Crimson Tide won the SEC last season and made the College Football Playoff. They lost to eventual national champion Michigan, who took down DeBoer’s Huskies in the national title game, but last season was still one of Saban’s best coaching jobs.

The Kalen DeBoer era is about to begin, and expectations remain the same for Alabama football. The Crimson Tide are ranked #5 in the country to begin the season, and it would be a major disappointment if they fail to make the College Football Playoff. Here is one thing that will stop them from achieving their ultimate goal of winning a national title.

No Nick Saban

Sorry Alabama football fans, but Kalen DeBoer is not going to win a national championship in his first year at Alabama. The Crimson Tide just lost one of the best coaches in the history of college football. They aren't going to come back this year like nothing happened and go right back to being dominant Alabama.

The Crimson Tide should still be a good team this year, but they are going to take a step back now that Nick Saban is no longer their head coach. Last season was a perfect example of the impact he has on this team and why Kalen DeBoer won't be able to win big this season.

In terms of talent, last year was one of Nick Saban's worst Alabama teams. The Crimson Tide looked bad at the beginning of the season, and the fact that Saban was able to turn things around and win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff was a miracle.

Kalen DeBoer had a great run to the national title last year as well, but he did it with one of the best Washington teams ever and they had a ton of elite NFL talent. Last year's Alabama team would've beaten Washington. The Huskies made it one step farther in the College Football Playoff, but the Crimson Tide still looked like the better team in the playoff.

Saban had such a big impact on these teams, and that's not going to be replicated in the blink of an eye. DeBoer might go on to have a great career at Alabama, but he is not going to come right in and win a national championship in year one with no Nick Saban.