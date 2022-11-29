Published November 29, 2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide continue to win off the field, particularly on the recruitment front. In one of its most recent recruiting victories, Alabama football landed four-star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton, as reported by Andrew Boone of Bama Insider.

BREAKING: #Alabama lands commitment No. 24 from four-star WR Jaren Hamilton! Great work by @CoachJoeCox and @HolmonWiggins. 🗣️"I really feel like we're going to come there and make an impact immediately." Complete interview🗞️https://t.co/iHkFZAuQnr#RollTidepic.twitter.com/pZ7B66ZhtZ — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) November 28, 2022

In an exclusive story for The Gainesville Sun, Hamilton opens up about why he chose to go to Alabama football, saying that he has complete belief in the program’s culture and ability to groom wide receivers into becoming one of the best in the position, even mentioning Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout and former Crimson Tide star Julio Jones in his first-person account.

“Year in and year out, their wide receivers produce consistently. It’s not like they have one good year and then there’s this drop-off. The proof is in the pudding. It doesn’t get better than that. At Bama you only need one good, solid year and you make it to the NFL. That’s the ultimate goal for me. Even when they replace offensive coordinators, this coach or that coach, the culture is still there. The fabric is still there. There’s no real changing. The same treatment Julio Jones got is what I can receive. To be the best I got to play with the best. And I believe my best shot for that is at Alabama.”

At the moment, Alabama football now has a total of 24 commits for 2023, including five 5-stars and 14 4-stars. The Crimson Tide have also secured four 3-stars.

Before committing to Alabama football, Hamilton also got offers from the Florida Gators and the Boston College Eagles.