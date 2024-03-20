Nick Saban's departure from the Alabama football program saw a lot of players enter the transfer portal. It was largely because of the uncertainty of success in the future of the Crimson Tide. Coach Kalen DeBoer then had to scour for more talent but it looks like one of the legendary coach's players is coming back. After briefly committing to Iowa, Kadyn Proctor made a big announcement which echoed Michael Jordan coming out of retirement.
“I'm back,” were the words inscribed in Kadyn Proctor's Instagram story. This all but solidifies his decision to leave Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes and head back to Alabama football.
Kadyn Proctor via his Instagram Story:
“I’m back.”
🐘https://t.co/IDciRBZv5J pic.twitter.com/hXbvrWjq6g
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 19, 2024
Coach Ferentz was kind of excited with his initial decision. Now, he was left disappointed after the transfer portal decision was made. He unveiled his feelings on the move, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
“It is unfortunate that Kadyn has informed us of his intentions to leave our program today. We wish him well in the future,” he said.
The writing may have been on the wall for an Alabama football reunion. When asked about his status with the Crimson Tide back in January, Proctor was fairly certain that they had a positive relationship after his initial departure.
“No bridges were burned. That's why it was so easy for me to pick [Iowa] when I did enter the transfer portal because I had those relationships. Even when I was doing badly in the SEC, they hit me up and said, ‘We're proud of you,” the offensive lineman declared.
Proctor improves the Alabama football squad
Coach Kalen DeBoer might be far in terms of resume from his predecessors. But, that does not mean that he won't want his squad to be competitive. Their offense starts from the trenches and this is where Proctor resides. He started all games as a true freshman for the Alabama football squad which netted him Freshman All-American and All-SEC nods. Overall, his body of work will be integral in keeping their quarterback safe and their points of attack well-oiled.
Will Proctor be the Michael Jordan of the offensive line come the Fall of this year?