When Alabama football lost in the Rose Bowl game last year and lost Nick Saban to retirement, some players decided to enter the transfer portal. One of those players was star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor. Proctor was one of the best offensive lineman on the team last year, and he decided to take his talents to Iowa football. However, his time in Iowa City didn't last long as Proctor is now planning to re-enter the transfer portal.
“It’s home,” Proctor said of Iowa after transferring, according to an article from The Athletic. “I love home. This is ultimately where I wanted to be. It’s the first place I thought of when I entered the transfer portal. So I had my mind made up when I entered the transfer portal.”
Well, that didn't last long. Kadyn Proctor is not going to play for Iowa football, and it was known that there was also a chance that he returns to Tuscaloosa to continue his Alabama football career, according to The Athletic.
“The idea of Iowa native Kadyn Proctor playing football for the University of Iowa was stronger than the reality,” Scott Dochterman wrote. “The five-star offensive tackle, who joined the Hawkeyes after one season at Alabama, is expected to leave the Iowa program, multiple sources briefed on Proctor’s intentions told The Athletic. Iowa opens spring football practice on Wednesday. Proctor, who went on spring break last week with several former Alabama teammates, is likely to return to Tuscaloosa, those same sources said.”
Proctor didn't wait long to make his decision official. He is going back to Alabama, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett.
BREAKING: Iowa OL Kadyn Proctor will officially re enroll at Alabama this Spring, he tells @on3sports
Proctor announced his transfer commitment to the home state Iowa Hawkeyes in January
Received Freshman All-American & 1st Team Freshman All-SEC Honors in 2023… pic.twitter.com/jrHAV24ZTN
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 19, 2024
Proctor making a return is huge for the Crimson Tide. Losing Nick Saban was obviously extremely difficult for Alabama, but they did a good job of quickly finding a good replacement as they hired Kalen DeBoer just a few days after Saban's departure. They have still lost some guys to the portal, but getting Proctor back certainly lessens the blow.
In this era of college football, keeping as many players as possible is one of the first things a new coach is tasked with. This is especially crucial for DeBoer and Alabama. Saban is one of the best coaches of all time, and keeping as many players that were coached by him as possible is huge. Proctor should be one of the biggest contributors on the team during the 2024 season.