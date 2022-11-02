5-star QB Julian Sayin chooses Alabama football over LSU, Georgia

Alabama football landed a 5-star recruit on Wednesday. 5-star quarterback Julian Sayin reportedly committed to the Crimson Tide over LSU and Georgia, per Hank South.

Sayin commented on the decision to commit to Nick Saban and Alabama football, per 247 Sports.

“There’s a lot to like about Alabama,” Sayin said. “I would say Bama is the standard for college football. When you go on Saturdays and turn on the TV and see that crimson, you think of Alabama. Coach Saban, being the greatest coach of all time, how could you not want to play for a guy like that? And then just the ability to produce NFL talent they have there. Their track record for quarterbacks is second to none.”

Sayin added that he’s fully committed to Alabama and doesn’t plan on taking officials to other schools.

“I’m going to be shutting things down,” he said. “I’m not going to be taking officials to other schools.”

Alabama football certainly has been the standard. The same can be said about their recruiting ability. Saban and the program are amongst the best in college football at finding top talent in the nation. The Crimson Tide’s ability to consistently produce elite players is not by mistake. They are always prepared.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Julian Sayin will be another exciting Alabama football quarterback in 2024. Alabama’s current quarterback, Bryce Young, is amongst the most difficult players to defend in all of college football. Perhaps Julian Sayin will get to learn a thing or two from Bryce Young.