Former UAB safety Jaylen Key committed to the Alabama Football program, according to a Friday tweet from BamaOnLine beat reporter Charlie Potter.

“UAB transfer Jaylen Key adds depth, experience to #Alabama’s secondary,” wrote Potter.

A former 3-star recruit out of Tallahassee, Fla., Key committed to UAB over offers from South Alabama, Southern Miss and UCF, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2018 recruiting class that featured 19 enrollees, including 3-star cornerback CD Daniels and linebacker Jalen Rayam.

Key spent four seasons with the Blazers, totaling 74 tackles, five pass deflections, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack in 43 games played. He was an All-Conference USA Honorable Mention after he placed third on the team with 60 tackles and earned 12 tackles during a 41-10 loss to the LSU Tigers in November, according to the team’s website.

Jaylen Key joins an Alabama team that went 11-2 overall and 6-2 against conference opponents last season. They earned wins over Ole Miss and Auburn before playing Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, taking a 45-20 win over the Wildcats as quarterback Bryce Young threw for five touchdowns and 321 yards.

The Crimson Tide’s recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the nation with 24 enrollees, four players who have signed their letters of intent and five transfers. Key will join Louisiana cornerback Trey Amos, Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall, Maryland tight end CJ Dippre and Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner in the team’s transfer class.

Buchner, who committed to Alabama in late April, adds two years of experience with the Fighting Irish to a quarterback room that lost Young to the NFL Draft. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban explained why Alabama added Buchner in April.

“We wanted to give our quarterbacks in our program every opportunity to win the job in spring practice,” Saban said. “We felt like we needed to add some competition in the room.”