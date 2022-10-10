Bryce Young gets hopeful injury update from Alabama football’s Nick Saban ahead of Tennessee clash

Alabama football fans have hope after the latest injury update to star quarterback Bryce Young. Young, who is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered two weeks ago against Arkansas, received a hopeful update from Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s clash against Tennessee. Here’s what Saban said, per Tony Tsoukalas of Alabama.rivals.com.

“Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said. “I don’t really know much. I haven’t talked to Doc since he did that. “Hopefully we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week, but this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do. We’ll see as the week progresses, but I don’t have an update much more than that.”

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said that Bryce Young “is getting re-evaluated” on Monday. In a quote sure to make Tide fans optimistic, Saban said that they’re “going to try to get him ready to play this week” against Tennessee.

Young injured his shoulder in the first half of Alabama football’s win over Arkansas two weeks ago. The star signal-caller came back out onto the field and was practicing hand-offs but was ruled questionable to return- and ultimately sat out the rest of the contest.

After that game, Saban said that the injury was not “a long-term” condition. Then, Young, who seemed to be a game-time decision, sat out the win over the Aggies this past Saturday.

Now, it appears that Bryce Young at least has a shot to suit up for the top-10 clash with Tennessee.