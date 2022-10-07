Bryce Young’s status for Crimson Tide’s Texas A&M clash, revealed

The Alabama Crimson Tide square off with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday. It’s one of the most anticipated matchups of the season because of the Nick Saban reported feud with Jimbo Fisher. Things just got a bit more interesting as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is officially questionable to play.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban went so far as to say that Young is a true game-time decision Friday during his radio show, according to The Athletic. Young suffered a sprained shoulder in the second quarter of a 49-26 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. He took a sack and struggled to the sideline and did not return.

Without Young in the game, Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs went nuts on the ground. He rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Young was replaced by freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe who had a banner game. He threw for a touchdown and rushed for 91 yards and another score.

The Crimson Tide are 24-point favorites against the Aggies. But that line was obviously under the impression that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, would suit up.

Alabama is so loaded offensively though, even if Young can’t play Saturday, that line is not likely to move much.

The Alabama vs. Texas A&M game has been one of the most anticipated of the college football season. Nick Saban and his former assistant, Jimbo Fisher, had a squabble revolving around the NIL. Saban publicly claimed the Aggies were buying all of their players. Fisher wasn’t having it, leaving a scathing retort. That beef has reportedly been squashed but the game is here. That story is certainly going to be brought up Saturday.