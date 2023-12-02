ESPN analyst Desmond Howard believes that Alabama football isn't guaranteed a playoff spot even if they upset Georgia.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide are currently preparing for a matchup with the number one team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. Although it may not be music to Saban's ears, Alabama is likely not guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff even with a win over Georgia due to how deep the field of contenders is this season.

Recently, college football legend and ESPN analyst Desmond Howard broke down what would happen if Alabama were to upset Georgia football on Saturday.

“You look at the leap for Alabama to actually get into the top four, it's a big leap,” said Howard, per ESPN College Football on YouTube. “It's something that I believe would be unprecedented even if they beat the number one team in the country right now, which is the Georgia Bulldogs.”

If Alabama does in fact beat Georgia and every other undefeated team wins its Conference Championship Game, that would leave Alabama and Texas both sitting at 12-1 as conference champions jockeying for one spot in the College Football Playoff (Florida State, Washington, and Michigan would likely be locks for the other three). Of course, Alabama's lone loss was to those Texas Longhorns earlier this season in Tuscaloosa, and the committee has stated repeatedly that head-to-head results do in fact count a lot.

Alabama would certainly behoove itself to win on Saturday, but perhaps for the first time ever, an SEC Championship victory is not a guaranteed spot in the Playoff.