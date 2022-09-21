Alabama beat out Texas, Georgia, USC for top WR recruit

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have signed yet another top recruit from the class of 2023.

This time, it comes in the addition of wide receiver Jalen Hale.

Breaking: On300 WR Jalen Hale rolls with the Tide. A decision made on Sunday, Hale leaned on relationships with Holmon Wiggins and Nick Saban Story: https://t.co/rWID9RrclN pic.twitter.com/k6kFy3doWB — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 21, 2022

Hale is the 42nd-ranked player in the nation, as well as the eighth-ranked wide receiver.

According to ESPN, Alabama’s 2023 class is the best in the nation. They now have 17 players signed from ESPN’s top 300 rankings.

Hale joined an Alabama Crimson Tide class that already boasts both the nation’s number one and number two running backs in Richard Young and Justice Haynes. They also have the number one ranked safety in Caleb Downs.

Hale also had offers from Texas, Georgia, and USC. But once again, Nick Saban and Alabama have managed to come out on top.

Hale rose to prominence during his junior season in 2021. He recorded 50 receptions for 1,154 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Through three games in 2022, Hale has managed to remain dominant. He has recorded 14 receptions for 290 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

So far for Alabama during the 2022 college football season, they have seemingly picked up where they left off last season. Led by quarterback Bryce Young, they currently sit at 3-0. Over their first three contests, they have outscored their opponents by a score of 138-26.

The only real challenge that Alabama has faced came in Week 2. A heated matchup against Texas led to them winning by just one point, with a final score of 20-19.

Alabama looks to continue their dominance for the foreseeable future. With the current setup of their 2023 class, there seems to be no sign of a dropoff coming.