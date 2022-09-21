The reason Nick Saban is embarrassing Bryan Harsin, Auburn on recruiting trail

Alabama is known as the powerhouse of college football and there is a good reason for it. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide staff do a tremendous job of recruiting the best talent every single year. If there is one program they’re miles ahead of in that regard, it’s Auburn, their in-state rivals.

The Athletic recently spoke to numerous high school coaches in Alabama and as you’ll see, the answers from each coach say it all.

“What’s the biggest difference between Alabama’s recruiters and Auburn’s?”

Coach 1: “Boy, you’re going to get me in trouble. The biggest difference I guess between Nick Saban’s Alabama and Auburn is every time there’s a permissible time for Alabama to be out recruiting, they’re out recruiting. Every permissible time. And I don’t know that Auburn is doing that right now.”

Coach 5: “(Auburn) should be more aggressive at my school.”

Coach 6: “Alabama is constantly evaluating kids. They’re always a year ahead. They’re recruiting a year ahead. It’s amazing.”

There is a reason the Crimson Tide are contending for a national championship every single year. They go above and beyond to bring in the best talent from across the country. As for Auburn, well, that’s simply not happening. Perhaps head coach Bryan Harsin needs to take note of what Nick Saban is doing over in Tuscaloosa and start doing the same. Saturday’s 41-12 loss to No. 14 Penn State just proves how far the Tigers are behind Bama and any other contenders and it all starts with recruiting, especially in your own state.