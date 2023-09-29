People in the college football world are beginning to wonder if Alabama football's reign on the sport is coming to an end. The Crimson Tide have already lost one game this season as Texas went into Tuscaloosa and handed Alabama their worst home loss of the Nick Saban era. After that loss, the Crimson Tide struggled the following week against USF. They simply haven't looked like the Alabama teams that we are used to seeing. There is no room for error for Alabama after that first loss, and this week, the Crimson Tide have a tricky matchup against Mississippi State on the road. Unfortunately for Alabama, they will be without a key defensive player for the contest.

Alabama football's second leading tackler is LB Deontae Lawson, and he will not be available for the Crimson Tide on Saturday against Mississippi State, according to an article from ESPN. Lawson is currently battling an ankle injury. This is unfortunate news for Alabama as Lawson has been one of the best players on defense this year, and this is likely going to be a bit of a tough matchup against the Bulldogs.

Coming into the game, the Crimson Tide are favored by 14.5, but going on the road in the SEC is never easy. Alabama has had some issues with the offense this year, specifically at quarterback as the Crimson Tide don't have elite QB play for the first time in what seems like forever. Mississippi State might be able to keep this one closer than a lot of people think. Alabama has to come ready for a dog fight.