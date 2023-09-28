The Alabama football program had questions at the quarterback position coming into this season, but Nick Saban has now settled on Jalen Milroe as the starter over Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson, and he explained that Milroe's response to trying out other quarterbacks against South Florida and his performance in the win over Ole Miss plays a big part in it.

“Jalen understood that, exactly what we were doing. He responded the right way to it, and it was obvious that he's the best guy for us to be able to move forward as a team,” Nick Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. “And we have to do things that he can do because he's a great athlete, he's a good passer. But we have to do things that he can do in his growth and development so that he can be successful. And that's what I learned about him last week. And one of the things that he had to overcome, and he did in last week's game, is when he threw an interception against Texas, the first one that he threw, that effected him in the game. And when he threw the interception last week against Ole Miss down in the red zone, it didn't effect him in the game, and that's one of the things that we've been trying to sort of instill in him.”

Saban made clear that Jalen Milroe is the quarterback for the Alabama football program over Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson. Alabama will be on the road this Saturday against Mississippi State.