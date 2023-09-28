Alabama football coach Nick Saban is considered the best in the history of college football at his job. He has won seven national championships and guided plenty of top NFL talents.

Saban's word carries a lot of weight in college football. The Alabama football coach spoke Thursday with Pat McAfee on Oregon football coach Dan Lanning's pregame message to his team before it faced coach Deion Sanders and Colorado football, when he said the Ducks fight for wins and the Buffaloes fight for clicks.

"There should still be that sacred time where you can talk to your team and motivate your team.. There has to be a time where you can talk to your team where it's not for everybody else to hear" ~ Nick Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iYSafO1i73 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 28, 2023

“There's still the ‘sacred time' where you should be able to talk to your team and say things to your team to motivate your team…it's not for anybody else to know,” Saban said.

“I understand what Dan Lanning was trying to say, and it was probably good for his team to here in some ways. But it probably wasn't good for everybody else to hear.”

Sanders responded to Lanning's pregame message after the Ducks won the game, 42-6, this past weekend.

“I don't say something just to say stuff for a click, despite what some people might say,” Sanders said. “Yeah, I keep receipts.”

Sanders' team is the biggest story in college football. Sanders is regarded as maybe the best cornerback in NFL history. He had success at HBCU Jackson State University and has led Colorado to wins over defending national runner-up TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

The Buffaloes were ranked No. 19 entering last Saturday's game against the Ducks but struggled immensely.

Still, Colorado football has surpassed its win total (one) from 2022 and is on pace to make the program's first bowl game since 2016.