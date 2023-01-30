Henry To’o To’o, star linebacker for Alabama football, won’t be playing in the 2023 Senior Bowl. To’o To’o, who accepted the invitation to play in the bowl game back in December, has withdrawn from the event due to an undisclosed injury, according to Charlie Potter of 247 Sports.

Henry To’o To’o is the second Alabama football player to withdraw from the Senior Bowl due to an injury, as safety Jordan Battle did the same.

A first-team, All-SEC selection, To’o To’o enjoyed a strong follow-up to a solid junior season, tallying 89 total tackles, seven for loss, and 2.5 sacks while operating as the Crimson Tide’s signal-caller on the defensive end.

The strong campaign came after an equally solid year in 2021, where he eclipsed the 100-tackle mark while also showing a sneaky ability to be effective as a pass rusher.

He was a semifinalist for the Butkus award, which is presented to the top linebacker in the country.

Henry To’o To’o, who had an extra year of eligibility, decided instead to enter the NFL Draft.

He transferred to the Crimson Tide after two seasons at Tennessee.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said in a December interview that Alabama football coaches believe To’o To’o to be one of the smartest players to walk through the doors during Nick Saban’s tenure, per Mark Heim of AL.com.

That is the kind of praise that will catch the attention of every NFL scout with even the slightest interest in the Crimson Tide linebacker.

Unfortunately, they won’t get the chance to get another look at Henry To’o To’o in the Senior Bowl due to an injury.