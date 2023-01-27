In Alabama’s defensive coordinator search, Jeremy Pruitt has been one of the most talked about names. Pruitt only added more smoke to the fire, making Pruitt’s return to Alabama even more feasible.

Pruitt was on Alabama’s campus this past week, via the Tide Illustrated’s Tony Tsoukalas. Pruitt has strong ties to head coach Nick Saban after previously serving as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator.

Jeremy Pruitt was Alabama’s defensive coordinator from 2016-2017. The Crimson Tide ranked first in total defense both seasons under Pruitt. Alabama allowed just 261.8 yards per game in 2016 and 261.4 yards per game in 2017. With Pruitt as DC, Alabama won the 2017 National Championship.

After his successful run, Pruitt went on to become the head coach of Tennessee. However, with just a 16-19 record and a recruiting scandal to his name in his three years with the Volunteers, Pruitt was fired. He spent this past season as a senior defensive assistant with the New York Giants.

Alabama is in search of a new defensive coordinator after Pete Golding left for Ole Miss. In fact, the Crimson Tide are in need of two new coordinators after OC Bill O’Brien left for the New England Patriots.

When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, Pruitt has proven he knows how to coach the Crimson Tide. Him being on campus shows that the interest is real from both parties. If he were to return to Alabama, Saban and company will hope Pruitt brings his tenacious defensive schemes of the past with him.