The Alabama Crimson Tide is undergoing a new offensive scheme with Bill O’Brien leaving for the NFL and the New England Patriots. The Crimson Tide still have Nick Saban as head coach, so that’s always a good sign, and the addition of Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator is a big one after he left Notre Dame to come to Tuscaloosa.

Tommy Rees is beginning his new job on the right foot and received a compliment from Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks (h/t Stacey Blackwood of Roll Tide Wire).

“I wouldn’t say too much is new, but it’s a lot different. I’d say he is younger, got a little more swag in him. Everything is like, we can relate more.”

When Tommy Rees was brought in as the OC, it was a bit of a surprise due to his age (30 years old). But that might be a good thing, and being able to connect and form a relationship with the players is something that needs to be done.

Last year at Notre Dame, Tommy Rees engineered an offense that finished 76th in points per game (31.8) but 65th in rushing yards. However, the talent at Alabama is unquestionably greater than the one he had in South Bend, so it will be worth watching to see how Rees transitions to one of the top programs in college football.

Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs are headed for the NFL, but the Crimson Tide will still enter the 2023 season as one of the best in the country, so Tommy Rees has his work cut out for him after coming to town.