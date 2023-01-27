It’s safe to say the New England Patriots were a pretty disappointing squad in the 2022 season. Their offense was one of the worst units in the league, taking a huge step back after an encouraging 2021 campaign. But it’s clear the Pats aren’t going to settle for another disappointing season in 2023, and have taken the first step to fixing their offense by going out and hiring Bill O’Brien to be their new offensive coordinator.

O’Brien got his start in the NFL as a coach with the Patriots back in 2007, and eventually ended up becoming their offensive coordinator in 2011. O’Brien has spent a lot of time in both the NFL and college working on the offensive side of the ball, but he will now be returning to New England to try to solve their offensive issues. And it sounds like O’Brien is excited to get back to work with Bill Belichick and the Patriots after being away from them for over a decade.

Bill O’Brien returns to New England. 1-on-1 with the new OC. pic.twitter.com/d3dgB2Xvqq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2023

O’Brien’s return to the Patriots has been met with much acclaim, and for good reason. He may have flamed out as the Houston Texans head coach, but O’Brien helped create some of the best offensive units in New England’s history during his time with the team. It won’t be as easy this time around, considering he doesn’t have Tom Brady at his disposal, but it seems like O’Brien is capable of fixing the Pats offense.

For our NFC & AFC title game preview and predictions, listen below:

O’Brien will certainly have a lot of expectations, and a lot of work on his plate, but it sounds like he’s ready to get the work. The Patriots will be glad that anyone other than Matt Patricia will be leading the offense next season, and if O’Brien can get Jones and New England’s offense back on track, he could set himself up for another head coaching gig in the NFL in no time.