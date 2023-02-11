Alabama football coach Nick Saban seems to believe that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can help the Crimson Tide thrive without a star quarterback.

Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees to be the Alabama offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Saban was impressed with how the former Notre Dame OC was able to tweak the Fighting Irish offense, depending on which player was under center, according to ESPN.

“I would say above everything else that Rees’ commitment to running the football and how he devised ways to get his best player the ball, whether it was a running back like Kyren Williams or tight end like Michael Mayer, had to be a big factor in Saban’s decision,” an SEC offensive coordinator told ESPN.

Young was arguably the best college football player of the last two years. Alabama football has major question marks at quarterback next season, and the team is expected to rely more on the run than it has in at least a half-decade.

Saban has coached nothing but NFL-caliber quarterbacks in recent years. Tua Tagovailoa preceded Young as Alabama’s starter. Before Tagovailoa, it was Jalen Hurts taking snaps for the Crimson Tide.

None of Rees’ starting quarterbacks during his three seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator were nearly as good as Alabama’s recent signal callers. Rees still found ways for the Fighting Irish to be successful.

Saban has won championships without a superstar quarterback. Jake Coker was the top quarterback for the 2015 Alabama team that won the national title. The team was led by Derick Henry’s 2,219 yards on the ground.

If Saban, Rees and Alabama are going to win next year’s championship, it might be in a similar fashion.