Alabama football is gearing up for another run at a National Championship. However, Alabama will be one defensive lineman weaker after Jamil Burroughs' latest decision.

Burroughs has entered the transfer portal, via Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated. The defensive lineman's decisions comes immediately after he got into an altercation with an Alabama staffer.

Burroughs struck director of player development Josh Chapman after an argument on campus. The DL and some teammates were playing around with pellet guns. Eventually, Chapman came to confiscate the guns. Burroughs got angry and refused to give up the gun, striking Chapman.

He was facing a suspension from the Crimson Tide for his actions. Rather than face the consequences, Burroughs has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Jamil Burroughs came to Alabama as a four-star prospect on 247Sports 2020 recruiting board. Alongside Alabama, he had offers from numerous powerhouses such as Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and many more. Burroughs was a big get from the Crimson Tide.

Once he arrived to Tuscaloosa, Burroughs didn't see much playing time until this past season. Over 11 games in 2022, Burroughs put up eight tackles and two sacks. Between the lack of snaps and now beef with Chapman, Burroughs saw he needed to leave Alabama.

In the transfer portal, Burroughs will look for a fresh start and a new opportunity. Alabama will look to their remaining depth to fill that hole that Burroughs leaves. The Crimson Tide is will equipped to replace talent in most situations, even if the scenario is a player punching his coach.