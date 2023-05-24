Alabama football’s Tony Mitchell was arrested due to marijuana possession. Mitchell was detained at Holmes County on March 15. He pleads ‘no contest’ to the Florida court, per Mike Rodak of AL.com. Coach Nick Saban cannot confirm his return timetable to the team.

Mitchell’s incident happened when a police officer stopped them in Holmes County. Along with his friend, they were caught with 226 grams of marijuana which were stashed in the Alabama football player’s car. A loaded gun, $7,000 worth of cash, and a scale were also found alongside the illegal substance. With these findings, Mitchell was also charged with intent to sell. Additionally, Mitchell denied that he tried to speed away from the cops upon being caught, but his claims were disproven by body cam footage.

Tony Mitchell is set to receive probation and drug counseling. On the Alabama football side of things, he is suspended indefinitely until he fixes this issue with the law. The arrest happened on spring break which is usually a hotbed for partying college students like Mitchell. It is unclear whether he can make it to Alabama’s summer camp. Mitchell will also enter Alabama’s university drug counseling program after this incident. This is an internal measure of his discipline process.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is yet to comment on the matter. Tony Mitchell is a crucial piece in the defensive back position. He helped Alabama get an 11-2 record with no losses at home. Alabama football also finished atop the SEC West due to Mitchell’s efforts. No announcement has been made for when he is expected to return.