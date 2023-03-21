Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Nick Saban and Alabama have suspended incoming freshman Tony Mitchell after his recent marijuana arrest. More details about Mitchell’s arrest have been revealed, including the shocking amount of marijuana the Alabama recruit actually had on him.

Mitchell had 226 grams of marijuana in the car at the time of the arrest, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. Alongside the weed, $7,000 worth of cash was found.

Alabama’s four-star recruit was recently arrested in Florida and charged with marijuana possession with intent to sell/deliver. Not only did Mitchell have a massive amount of marijuana, he was also found with scales at the time of arrest.

Mitchell’s arrest came after a traffic stop. The police report now revealed that Mitchell was going 141 MPH and was attempting to evade police. With his speed, Mitchell was bound to be pulled over. Once he was, the defensive back was hit with his lofty marijuana charge.

Nick Saban immediately took notice of Mitchell’s arrest. As he and the team suspended Mitchell, Saban scolded the incoming freshman about his decisions and the company he keeps. Mitchell’s future with the Crimson Tide is now up in the air. Saban has taken a no-tolerance policy when it comes to Mitchell’s case.

Tony Mitchell was expected to be a major recruit for Alabama. He was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports and had offers from major schools such as Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia.

Now, Mitchell must face his punishment and face the wrath of Saban. Now that all the details are coming out, Mitchell’s arrest is beginning to look worse and worse for both the player and Alabama.