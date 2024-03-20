Legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban decided to call it a career after this past college football season, and the Crimson Tide hired Kalen DeBoer from Washington to be their next head coach. DeBoer has been with Alabama for a couple months now, but his salary wasn't made clear until Tuesday.
“First-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will make an average of $10.875 million per year, ranking him in the top five nationally among the highest-paid coaches in college football,” ESPN's Chris Low wrote. “His eight-year contract was approved Monday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, and DeBoer will make $10 million in the first year of his deal that will run through Dec. 31, 2031. His compensation will increase $250,000 per year and grow to $11.75 million in the final year of the deal.”
The head coaching job at Alabama football was obviously an attractive position, but Kalen DeBoer still had something good going for him at Washington. The Crimson Tide needed to offer him a big contract, and it is now clear that that was the case.
Alabama records did show how much the university paid DeBoer in the month of February, so people had a good idea of what his salary was looking like, but now it is official and open to the public. DeBoer is one of the highest paid coaches in the country.
Losing one of the best coaches of all time was tough for Alabama, so they knew that they had to act quick to get another good head coach. DeBoer did a great job at Washington, and it's going to be exciting to see what he can do with the Crimson Tide.