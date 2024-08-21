The Alabama football program begins the 2024 season with a home game against Western Kentucky on August 31. This marks the first game with Kalen DeBoer as head coach. The former Washington Huskies coach took over once Nick Saban announced his retirement.

It is a new era in Tuscaloosa after years with Saban running the show and winning championships. But, the Alabama pedigree still remains high. Recently, they have had several big-name guests come to the facilities, including former Alabama football star Mark Ingram and then NFL legend JJ Watt.

On Tuesday, veteran NBA point guard Chris Paul, who recently signed with the San Antonio Spurs, made his way to the facilities and shared a message with the team. The Alabama football account also shared a message with Paul afterward.

'12x NBA All-Star. 9x NBA All-Defensive Team. NBA Legend. Thanks to @CP3 for joining us and visiting with the team. Your presence was truly inspiring!'

Paul then responded on X, saying, “Thanks for having me!”

It's a cool sight to see Paul speaking to the Alabama football team, and the two exchanged pleasantries with each other.

Alabama football has big expectations once again

Despite Saban retiring and DeBoer moving from Washington to Alabama, the expectations are high for the Crimson Tide. Jalen Milroe is back and expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

What makes things a bit difficult is the SEC got more difficult with Texas and Oklahoma joining. Nonetheless, DeBoer's success at Washington will hopefully translate well in Alabama. They begin with a home game against Western Kentucky as heavy favorites, then they face South Florida and Wisconsin (on the road) before a Week 5 showdown with Georgia in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama then ends the year with three of its final fur games against LSU, Oklahoma, and Auburn, so it could be a tough first season for DeBoer.