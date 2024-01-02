Dallas Turner, a projected first round pick, has made his decision to leave Alabama football for the NFL official.

Alabama football lost to Michigan football 27-20 at the 2024 Rose Bowl, leading to difficult conversations about the future of the Crimson Tide's current team of SEC championship caliber players.

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner was among Coach Nick Saban's players who revealed his future plans after the tough loss to the Wolverines. Turner made four out of five All-American teams this season from his linebacker position.

Now, he has confirmed his decision to declare for the NFL Draft.

Turner's decision came on a day when Coach Saban let loose a brutal truth bomb about what caused his team's defeat at the hands of the Wolverines. Alabama football star QB Jalen Milroe had a frustrated reaction to the letdown against Coach Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football team.

Next year, Alabama football will have to run it back without arguably their best defensive player in Turner.

Alabama Star Turner Makes Choice Official

The news on the Alabama football star Turner was revealed by On3.com. Turner spoke matter-of-factly about his future plans.

“I'm gone. Ain't no ifs, ands or buts about it,” he starkly said.

NEWS: Alabama junior EDGE Dallas Turner has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, per @AlexS_ESPN. “I’m gone. Ain’t no if, ands or buts about it.”https://t.co/ONSz6vEuxl pic.twitter.com/4EpEZt5iqu — On3 (@On3sports) January 2, 2024

Alabama football led late in the game before Michigan tied it up on a Roman Wilson TD catch from JJ McCarthy.

The Tide had a chance to tie the game in overtime but came up short on a QB draw from the shotgun on fourth and goal.

“Had his decision made right after the QB draw call,” one fan said in response on X.

“Not even out of the locker room and saying stuff like this,” another added with a series of laughing and crying emojis.

“(Dang) bruh give it some time,” another fan said after Alabama football's tough loss and news of Turner's decision.

Turner's NFL Draft Projections

Turner is expected to go anywhere from fifth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to the end of the first round.

Turner had two tackles including one assisted during the Rose Bowl vs. Michigan football. The Alabama football superstar also had a sack against opposing QB JJ McCarthy.