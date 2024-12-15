The college football regular season is over and in the rear view mirror. For many teams, they're on to the College Football Playoff. However, with Alabama football left out, they're focusing on their bowl game. However, the downside of missing the playoffs is it means the focus shifts heavily to the transfer portal. With the season over, many players are now deciding to go ahead and part ways, entering the portal to find a new home.

For Alabama, cornerback DeVonta Smith has entered the portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Yes, he shares the same name as the Eagles' wide receiver. However, he won't finish his career with Alabama the same way.

The fourth-year cornerback played in all 12 games for the Crimson Tide this season. In total, he finished with 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and five pass deflections. 2024 was the first season in his career he received serious starting time. The former four-star recruit will have one year of eligibility left.

Alabama football players not opting out of bowl game

In the modern era of college football, opting out is the normal for bowl games. Many view them as meaningless games that are just risking injury when you have the NFL Draft to look forward to. As a result, most teams see some of their best players opt out rather than finishing the season off with one last game.

That isn't the case for Alabama, though. If you may remember a couple of years ago, Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and company didn't opt out in order to stay loyal to the team as well as prove the CFP Committee wrong. They blew out Kansas State. Now, Jalen Milroe and company are doing the same thing against Michigan.

Milroe, in addition to teammates Jihaad Campbell and Tyler Booker, have all stated they will play in the bowl game and will not be opting out. In terms of the game, it's huge and gives them a much higher likelihood of winning. In terms of culture, though, it means the world. It shows that despite all that's gone on, the core of Alabama's roster is loyal to the team and winning together. It may not sound like much, but it's a good sign for the future of the program.