Alabama football loses a wideout.

The Alabama football hasn't quite moved on completely from a devastating 27-20 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl on Monday, but they are already dealing with another loss, with wide receiver Shazz Preston reportedly entering the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“Alabama WR Shazz Preston plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells On3. The 6’1 200 WR will have 3 years of eligibility remaining.”

Preston only saw action for a total of 10 games for Alabama football and was mostly used by the Crimson Tide as a special teams weapon. His departure is unlikely to move the needle for Alabama seriously, but it's still not too invigorating to hear for Crimson Tide fans that a player is already leaving the team shortly after a painful setback in a College Football Playoff semifinals game in Pasadena.

Alabama football wide receiver looking for a fresh start somewhere else

Before going to Alabama football, Preston was pursued by the likes of the Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Auburn Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State Seminoles, Kansas Jayhawks, Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Washington State Cougars among many others.

The good news for Alabama is that it always replenishes whatever it loses with a highly-graded recruitment class. The Crimson Tide, at the moment, have 25 total commits for the 2024 season, including a total of three five-stars, 17 four-stars, and five three-stars. Among them are four-star wideouts Rico Scott and Aeryn Hampton.

Alabama finished the 2023 college football season with a 12-2 overall record along with a perfect 8-0 slate against SEC opponents.