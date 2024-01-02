Classy message from the SEC boss.

The 2023 college football season's national champion will not come from the SEC. That's been guaranteed after the conference's lone representative in the College Football Playoff semifinals struck out with Alabama football losing heartbreakingly to the Michigan Wolverines of the Big Ten at the Rose Bowl Sunday night.

The loss, however, did not stop SEC commissioner Greg Sankey from congratulating Alabama football's conquerors.

“Quite a football game. Congratulations to @UMichFootball and our @bigten colleagues!” Sankey posted on X following the Wolverines' thrilling win in Pasadena.

Regardless of how one feels about Alabama football or Sankey, he was right about the Rose Bowl being a wild one. The Crimson Tide had the lead going into the final two minutes of the regulation, but the Wolverines showed no quit and tied the game up off of a Roman Wilson touchdown reception. Alabama got the ball back for one last try to score on a game-winning drive but the Crimson Tide was forced to punt in their last drive of the fourth period.

In overtime, the Wolverines scored a touchdown right away and kept Alabama football from scoring in the ensuing drive to clinch a spot in the national title game via a 27-20 win. Michigan will play the Washington Huskies in the CFP championship game on Jan. 8.

Alabama's defeat at the hands of JJ McCarthy and company was the program's first in a non-national title game bowl game since 2014.

Alabama concludes its 2023 campaign with an overall record of 12-2, including a perfect 8-0 record against SEC opponents.