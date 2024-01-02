Alabama football's season ended with an overtime loss in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Alabama football saw its season come to an end on Monday with a 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Though the Crimson Tide trailed late, they gave up the game-tying touchdown with less than two minutes left in regulation before losing the game in the first overtime.

As a season described by Alabama football head coach Nick Saban as “one of the most amazing” in program history ended, some of the Crimson Tide players are already looking forward to 2024. That included freshman running back Justice Haynes, who provided a spark for Alabama in the second half of its Rose Bowl loss.

“I think our future is very bright,” Haynes said, per TideIllustrated. “We’re all going to go to work, and we’re going to use it as fuel. We won’t forget this in the offseason when we’re working. We’re going to remember this, and we’ll be back.”

Haynes, a backup all season, rushed for 31 yards on four carries against the best defense in college football. Michigan held opponents to less than three yards per carry entering the Rose Bowl. Alabama managed to gain four yards per rushing attempt.

One of the top running back recruits in the class of 2023, Haynes impressed the Alabama coaching staff with minimal playing time this season. He appeared in six games and rushed for 168 yards on 25 attempts, scoring two touchdowns as well.

With seniors Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams potentially on their way out, Haynes has the chance to be an impact player for Alabama football in 2024. He at least earned the right to more carries, but don’t be surprised if Justice Haynes becomes the Crimson Tide's starting running back at some point next season.