The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is entering the first season of the Kalen DeBoer era, as the former Washington Huskies coach has taken over in Tuscaloosa. He has big shoes to fill after the retirement of Nick Saban, who is arguably the best college football coach of all time. However, DeBoer has made a lot of smart decisions since taking over. News broke on Monday of yet another smart decision made by the new man in charge of the Crimson Tide football program. It appears that GM Courtney Morgan, one of the top names in the college front office sphere, will remain in Tuscaloosa after signing a three-year contract extension.

Morgan has seen his stock steadily rise over the last couple of years and was heavily pursued by USC and their head coach, Lincoln Riley. The Trojans wanted Morgan to fill a new president of football role, according to 247sports' Matt Zenitz. However, the Crimson Tide were able to keep Morgan at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Now he will try to help keep the Alabama football program at the top of the sport. In the SEC, that is always a tall task. Yet, it's one that DeBoer and Morgan will continue to pursue.

Courtney Morgan, Kalen DeBoer will try to keep Alabama on top

The Crimson Tide are once again bringing back a loaded roster, augmented by multiple transfer additions and prized freshman recruits. DeBoer, Morgan and their staff did a great job keeping together the majority of Saban's final class. The legendary coach will still be around in retirement as well, as he has stayed with the program and university in an advisory capacity. Yet make no mistake: this team is DeBoer's now, and he has made his mark with them effectively and quickly.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe had an excellent first season in the starting role, and he's now been handed the keys to one of the best designed offenses in the country. Multiple star players on both sides of the ball are returning, including offensive tackle Tyler Booker and inside linebacker Deontae Lawson. The Tide have a deep, veteran team that should be ready to once again march through the slog that is the SEC.

As the 2024 regular season quickly approaches, it's become clear just how important Morgan is to both DeBoer and the Alabama program as well. The reported $825,000 a year salary is nothing to joke about and is one of the best examples of just how much he is valued by the university, the football staff and the players. Now that Morgan's contract is taken care of, it's time for the Crimson Tide to focus on their next goal: winning the College Football Playoff national championship.